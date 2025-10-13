Andrews recorded four catches on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.

The positive for Andrews was that he remained involved in the Baltimore offense, finishing tied for second on the team in targets. He was unable to convert that into much production while catching passes from the combination of Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley, with his longest gain going for only nine yards. The outlook for all Ravens pass catchers should improve with the anticipated return of Lamar Jackson (hamstring) in Week 8 following the team's bye, though Andrews could lose out on opportunity to more explosive options such as Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely.