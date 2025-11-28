Andrews secured four of six targets for 47 yards in the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Andrews had a mostly quiet night until the latter portion of the contest, when he recorded catches of 19, eight and 14 yards from the late third quarter on. The veteran tight end finished with one fewer reception and 48 fewer receiving yards than position mate Isaiah Likely on the same number of targets, and Andrews will take a 37-332-5 line on 52 targets into a Week 14 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 7.