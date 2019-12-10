Ravens' Mark Andrews: Gets in some jogging Tuesday

Andrews (knee) was seen jogging during the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Andrews' seeming ability to participate one day later is a step in the right direction. It also backs up coach John Harbaugh's assertions that Andrews' knee injury "is not serious," and the tight end expects to "be back Thursday" versus the Jets, per Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site. Tuesday's practice report will unveil whether or not Andrews elevated to 'limited' or even 'full'.