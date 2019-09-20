Play

Andrews (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Kansas City.

Andrews tended to a foot injury last week as well, but he proceeded to light up the Cardinals to the tune of eight catches (on nine targets) for 112 yards and one touchdown. His availability will be known approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

