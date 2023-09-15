Andrews (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

For the second game in a row, Andrews will take a questionable designation into the weekend, but he should have a better chance at being available this Sunday after he was ultimately inactive for the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Texans. After logging a trio of limited practices a week ago before sitting out against Houston, Andrews remained limited Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday. Assuming Andrews' quad injury responded well to Friday's session, he should be able to assume his usual duties as the Ravens' starting tight end Sunday in what would be his season debut. Official confirmation on Andrews' status one way or the other will arrive when Baltimore releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.