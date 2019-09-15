Ravens' Mark Andrews: Goes for 112 yards
Andrews caught eight of nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-17 win over Arizona. He fumbled the ball, but didn't lose it during the contest.
Two games, 220 yards and two touchdowns for Andrews. The Ravens could get used to this. Andrews got the Ravens on the board early in the first quarter on a pump fake to the flat by Lamar Jackson that opened Andrews up for a 27-yard touchdown. The Cardinals have struggled covering tight ends through two weeks, so excitement should be tempered at least a little. What is true is that Andrews has quickly emerged as Jackson's go-to target and Week 3's opponent, the Chiefs, have struggled defensively in recent seasons.
