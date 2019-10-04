Ravens' Mark Andrews: Good to go this week

Andrews (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing fully Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Andrews "looked less tentative in practice this week than he had in recent weeks," which sets the stage for the tight end to remain a key cog in the Ravens' passing attack in Week 5. Four games into the 2019 season, Andrews has averaged eight targets an outing, en route to hauling in a team-high 23 catches for 266 yards and three TDs.