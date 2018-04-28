Ravens' Mark Andrews: Heading to Baltimore

The Ravens selected Andrews in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

The Ravens doubled down at tight end by nabbing Andrews after going with South Carolina's Hayden Hurst in the first round. Andrews is also the second Oklahoma Sooner to land in Baltimore in this draft class, joining Orlando Brown Jr. Andrews is an interesting prospect for a tight end; he's coming out of an up-tempo spread offense at Oklahoma that used him almost exclusively as a big slot receiver. With that, Andrews' blocking acumen is almost non-existent for an NFL tight end. However, his pass-catching ability is arguably the best among tight ends in this class. He hauled in 62 of 91 targets for 958 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017, proving to be a dominant force in the best offense in the country. If Andrews is used similarly to how the Giants use Evan Engram as a big slot receiver, he could be a useful fantasy asset early in his career.