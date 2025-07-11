As training camp approaches, Andrews is slated to reprise his key role in a tight-end corps that also includes Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN noted ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft that there was some speculation the Ravens might consider dealing Andrews, who is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract. However, the team will return its top three tight ends after all, led by Andrews -- who logged a 55/673/11 receiving line (on 69 targets) in 17 regular-season games in 2024 -- and Likely, who recorded a 42/477/6 mark in 16 contests. Considering the continued presence of Likely and the addition of veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Andrews isn't likely to reach the level of volume (113 targets) he enjoyed as recently as 2022, but the 29-year-old maintains fantasy utility nonetheless, even if he's no longer viewed as a top-tier option at his position.