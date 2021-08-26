Andrews is practicing Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The tight end dealt with severe cramping last Friday and didn't end up playing in Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, though the two weren't necessarily related given that the Ravens rested some other starters. In any case, Andrews is back at practice this week without any limitations, serving as Lamar Jackson's top target while the team's starting wideouts continue to miss practice with various injuries. The Ravens seemingly expect Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (undisclosed) to be ready for Week 1 at Las Vegas, while rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman (core muscle) figures to miss at least a game or two.