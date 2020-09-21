Andrews caught one pass for 29 yards on three targets Sunday against the Texans.

It was a quiet outing from Andrews after his strong showing in the season opener. He played jut 58 percent of the snaps (38 total), a significant dropoff from the 71 percent he played in Week 1. His target volume dropped down to just three, which was his lowest count since Week 14 of 2019. Andrews figures to be more involved in Week 3 against the Chiefs.