Ravens' Mark Andrews: Held out of practie

Andrews (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews was able to participate in the Ravens' final practice session prior to Week 17, but with the team getting an off day Wednesday and not playing until Jan. 11, it was decided to keep him off the field Tuesday.

