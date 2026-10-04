Andrews caught five of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee.

While the veteran tight end failed to reach 50 receiving yards for a fourth straight game to begin the year, Andrews did get into the end zone for the first time in 2026 on a three-yard toss from Lamar Jackson (ankle). Jackson's injury isn't believed to be serious, but if Tyler Huntley is under center instead in a Week 5 road trip to Atlanta, it likely won't impact Andrews' outlook all that much, given his lackluster 18-149-1 line on 24 targets through four games.