Ravens' Mark Andrews: Impressive rookie campaign
Andrews finished his rookie season with 34 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns on 50 targets.
It was an impressive first year from Andrews, especially considering how crowded Baltimore's tight end group was to begin the year. The Ravens already had two established tight ends and also drafted Hayden Hurst in the first round before scooping Andrews in the third. Andrews had light target volume overall but he made the most of his looks (11.0 YPT) and established himself as a real deep threat as he finished second on the team in catches of 20-or-more yards (8) and catches of 40-or-more yards (2). The advanced numbers on Andrews are positive as well; his air yards per game, team air yard share, and average depth of target score above average among NFL tight ends. If the Ravens part ways with Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle in free agency, Andrews' role in the offense will only increase in 2019.
