Andrews (quadriceps) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Texans.

Andrews was limited in practice this past week, but the Ravens will play it safe with their star tight end with the rest of the season in mind. In Andrews' absence, Isaiah Likely is in line to step into an expanded role in Week 1, with Charlie Kolar also on hand to see complementary TE snaps. Andrews will now target a potential return to action Sept. 17, when the Ravens face the Bengals.