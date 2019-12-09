Ravens' Mark Andrews: Injury issue is minor
Andrews' knee/thigh injury "is considered a minor one" and the tight end "should be okay moving forward," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report echoes Andrews' previously-stated optimism that he'll be able to play Thursday night against the Jets. Look for the tight end to be listed on Monday's practice estimation, but at this stage it appears as though Andrews will be able to suit up in Week 15, despite the Ravens' quick turnaround following Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.
