Andrews caught four of 11 targets for 28 yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Bills.

It was an inefficient night for Andrews, with his 36.4 percent catch rate establishing a new season-worst for games in which he's garnered at least four targets. His 11 looks in the passing game set a new 2020-2021 best for the third-year tight end. But Andrews' most vital opportunity, a contested target by the back pylon of the end zone with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, fell incomplete after ricocheting off his fingertips. He ends the year with 58 catches for 701 yards and seven TDs over 14 regular-season appearances, adding eight receptions for 69 yards over a pair of playoff games. The 25-year-old is under contract with Baltimore for one more season at a cap hit of $1.1 million.