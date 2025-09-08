Andrews hauled in his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 41-40 loss to Buffalo.

Andrews was inexplicably absent from the scoring parade on a night where the Ravens dropped a 40-burger. Perhaps the veteran tight end was still dealing with the undisclosed injury that kept him out of preseason action. Whatever the case, Andrews missed a prime opportunity to operate as the top tight end with Isaiah Likely (foot) sitting this one out. The latter could return as soon as next Sunday's tilt against the Browns, but Andrew's didn't inspire confidence in fantasy managers even if Likely misses a second consecutive game.