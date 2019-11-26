Ravens' Mark Andrews: Just two catches in win
Andrews caught two of three targets for 45 yards in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams.
Andrews was relatively quiet in Baltimore's runaway victory, as his first catch didn't come until late in the first half. He then came up with a 38-yard grab on the Ravens' opening series of the third quarter, however, boosting his numbers overall. In doing so, Andrews actually trailed only Miles Boykin for the team lead in receiving yards. Still, look for him to be leaned on more heavily in a tough Week 13 matchup against the 49ers.
