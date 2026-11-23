Andrews caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Carolina.

While the veteran tight end showed some instant chemistry with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett last week, Andrews saw his target volume crater in their second game together, as rookie depth TEs Josh Cuevas and Matthew Hibner saw similar usage as pass catchers. Andrews has failed to reach 25 receiving yards in five of his last six games and hasn't scored a TD in seven straight contests, making him a very risky fantasy option in Week 12 against the Texans.