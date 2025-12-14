Andrews caught two of three times for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.

The Ravens defense dominated, which didn't leave much for Lamar Jackson and the passing attack to do. Andrews has caught two or fewer passes in three of the last four games, managing just an 8-83-0 line on 17 targets over that stretch, and his struggles have largely been tied to Jackson's own lack of production. The duo may need to re-establish their connection in Week 16 against the Patriots to keep Baltimore's playoff hopes alive.