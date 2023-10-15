Andrews caught four of six targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans.

While Zay Flowers led the Ravens in catches and was on the other end of Lamar Jackson's only TD, it was Andrews who paced the team in receiving yards, with much of his damage coming on a 38-yard grab in the fourth quarter that was the longest of the day for Baltimore. The veteran tight end has caught at least four passes in five straight games after missing the team's opener, posting a 24-294-3 line on 34 targets, and he could be headed for a big day in Week 7 against a Lions defense that allowed the most catches and the second-most yards to TEs through its first five games.