Andrews caught five of 10 targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals.

Andrews unsurprisingly led the Ravens in targets, catches and receiving yards, but Baltimore was eliminated from the playoffs in a game that came down to an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play. The 27-year-old tight end regressed from 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 to just 847 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 regular season, but Andrews remains the unquestioned top pass catcher in Baltimore's run-heavy offense heading into 2023.