Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Leaning towards playing

Andrews (knee) is expected to attempt to play Thursday night against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Andrews was able to take the practice field on a limited basis for consecutive sessions, but officially enters the week with a "questionable" tag. The Ravens are double-digit favorites and are a team with plenty of depth at the position, so while a conservative approach for Andrews might make sense, it seems he's physically healthy enough to go. Stay tuned for the official inactives list roughly 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories