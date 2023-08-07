Andrews is unlikely to play during the preseason, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Andrews is locked in as Baltimore's top tight end, and he already has plenty of chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Sitting Andrews during the exhibition slate will allow the Ravens to get extended looks at 2022 fourth-round picks Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, as well as 6-foot-6 rookie Travis Vokolek.
