Ravens' Mark Andrews: Limited at practice

Andrews (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Though his reps were capped in the Ravens' first official practice of the postseason, Andrews looks in no real jeopardy of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Titans. Andrews was sidelined for the Ravens' Week 17 win over the Steelers with a sore ankle, but his absence had more to do with Baltimore having already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed rather than any major concern about his health.

