Andrews recorded two receptions on three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

The Ravens were able to muster very little offense with Cooper Rush at the helm, and Andrews' line suffered. There were still a few positives to take away from his role, as he tied for second on the team in targets and was more involved than Isaiah Likely. Lamar Jackson's (hamstring) potential return in Week 6 would significantly improve Andrews' outlook.