Andrews was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a quadricep injury.

As promised by head coach John Harbaugh, Andrews returned to practice Wednesday, and the release of the team's first official injury report of the regular season revealed the nature of the issue that had kept the tight end off the field for the Ravens' past six practice sessions. Even though he was limited in his return to the field, Andrews still seems on track to play this Sunday against Houston, with Harbaugh downplaying the severity of the injury at least two or three times over the past week.