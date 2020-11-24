Andrews (thigh) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Coming off a season-high 56 offensive snaps, Andrews has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to start the week. The third-year tight end also dealt with a thigh injury prior to a Week 5 game against the Bengals, where he posted a 6-56-1 line. Andrews will aim to upgrade to full participation Wednesday and shake the injury tag before Thursday's AFC North matchup against the Steelers.
