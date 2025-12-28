Andrews recorded four receptions on four targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Packers.

Andrews finished second on the team in targets, though there was limited opportunity due to Baltimore attempting only 20 passes. Tyler Huntley also worked almost exclusively in short areas of the field, limiting Andrews' longest reception to only nine yards. He now has fewer than 30 receiving yards in four straight contests and in five of his last six matchups.