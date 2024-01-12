Andrews (ankle) took part in individual drills Friday but didn't participate in team drills after being designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Baltimore isn't publishing injury reports while on bye during the wild-card round, but Andrews would have received a limited designation in Friday's practice. The tight end reportedly looked fine running routes and cutting during individual drills, nearly two months after hurting his ankle Nov. 16 against the Bengals. How he fares in practice next week will likely determine Andrews' availability for the Divisional Round, but Friday's developments certainly marked a major step in the right direction.