Andrews (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Assuming no setbacks, Andrews -- who hauled in all eight of his targets for 108 yards and a TD in Week 1's blowout win over the Dolphins -- should see his share of looks Sunday. He'll be taking aim at a Cardinals defense that surrendered 385 yards to Detroit QB Matthew Stafford last weekend, a mark that included a 6-131-1 receiving line for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

