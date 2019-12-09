Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Listed as non-participant Monday

Andrews (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.

The fact that the Ravens play again Thursday night is of some concern here, but coach John Harbaugh previously downplayed the situation, noting that Andrews' injury is "not serious" and that the tight end expects to "be back Thursday. We'll see how that goes as the week goes on." If Andrews ends up limited at all, or even out Week 15, added snaps/targets would be available for both Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle.

