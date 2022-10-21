Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Andrews was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a limited session Friday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Andrews indicated Friday that his body "feels good" and that "he's ready to go" ahead of Week 7 action. In any case, Andrews' status versus Cleveland will be confirmed before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Ravens kicking off at 1:00.