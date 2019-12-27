Ravens' Mark Andrews: Listed as questionable for Week 17

Andrews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 ET game against the Steelers after logging a limited practice Friday.

With the Ravens' playoff seeding locked in, coach John Harbaugh has already announced that Lamar Jackson, Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Mark Ingram won't play Sunday. Beyond that quintet, it's possible that other key players, like the banged-up Andrews, could be rested or limited as well. For that reason, the tight end will be a risky Week 17 fantasy roll, even if he's not among the team's inactives versus Pittsburgh.