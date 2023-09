Andrews (quad) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, when asked about his quad injury Thursday, Andrews replied, "it's one of those things that's been a little tricky but I'm feeling better," while adding that he's taking it "day-by-day" as Sunday's season opener against the Texans approaches. Friday's injury report will clarify whether the star tight end heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared for Week 1 action.