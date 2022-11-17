Andrews (shoulder/knee) was listed as a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
As was the case Wednesday, the tight end wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, but Andrews ultimately logged a limited session. When asked if he'll play this weekend against the Panthers, Andrews replied "you never know," while also noting that he's "feeling good" at this stage of the week. Unless he manages a full practice Friday, Andrews figures to approach Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff with a Week 11 injury designation.