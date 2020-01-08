Ravens' Mark Andrews: Logs limited practice
Andrews (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We expect Andrews to be available for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans, though it's plausible that the tight end -- who sat out the Ravens' regular-season finale along with several other key players -- will officially be listed as questionable heading into the weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...