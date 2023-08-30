Andrews (undisclosed) worked out on a side field Wednesday and looked comfortable running, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Andrews has missed practice for about a week now but seems to be on track for Week 1 against Houston. The Ravens haven't said much about his injury, apart from coach John Harbaugh telling reporters last week that it's "nothing serious" and just "something we're kind of working through." In the event of a setback, Isaiah Likely would fill in as Baltimore's top receiving tight end.