Andrews caught four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 20-13 wild-card win over the Titans.

Andrews placed second on the Ravens in all major receiving categories, trailing only wideout Marquise Brown. While that evidences Andrews' good involvement within the passing game, the offense leaned on its rushing attack to move the ball best Sunday, resulting in mediocre production by the tight end's standards. Although his matchup it yet to be determined, Andrews figures to maintain his presence among quarterback Lamar Jackson's top options in the AFC divisional round.