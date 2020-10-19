Andrews caught two of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles.

Although the Ravens scored 30 points for the fifth time in six games, Andrews finished with a new season low in yardage as the Eagles defense made a concerted effort to stop him. He has five touchdowns through the first six games of the season, but he still hasn't reached 60 receiving yards and has been held under 30 three times, creating a somewhat touchdown-dependent fantasy profile. Andrews will enjoy a bye next weekend before taking on the Steelers in Week 8.