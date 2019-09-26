Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Misses another practice Thursday

Andrews (foot) missed practice again Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though Andrews has been dealing with his foot issue over the last three weeks, the report notes that this marks the first time he's missed consecutive practices. The tight end's availability for Sunday's game against the Browns could thus hinge on whether or not he's able to return to practice Friday.

