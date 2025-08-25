Andrews (undisclosed) missed practice Monday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

While coach John Harbaugh didn't specify why Andrews was sidelined Monday, he noted that the tight end is expected to work next week, when the Ravens begin their practice preparations ahead of Week 1. With that in mind, Andrews' status is now worth monitoring, along with that of fellow TE Isaiah Likely, who continues to deal with a foot injury that leaves his status for the regular-season opener uncertain.