Ravens' Mark Andrews: Misses practice Thursday

Andrews (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

We'll revisit the tight end's status no later than Friday, but with the Ravens having already clinched the AFC's top playoff seed, it's not hard to imagine the team playing it safe with Andrews on Sunday against the Steelers if his ankle remains problematic heading into the weekend.

