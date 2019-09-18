Play

Andrews (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews headed into this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a questionable designation after missing the Ravens' final practice of the week, but was able to suit up for the contest, en route to logging 42 snaps on offense and a 8/112/1 stat line. With no setbacks having been reported, there's a solid chance that the tight end's absence from practice Wednesday is maintenance related.

