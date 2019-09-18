Ravens' Mark Andrews: Missing practice Wednesday
Andrews (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Andrews headed into this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a questionable designation after missing the Ravens' final practice of the week, but was able to suit up for the contest, en route to logging 42 snaps on offense and a 8/112/1 stat line. With no setbacks having been reported, there's a solid chance that the tight end's absence from practice Wednesday is maintenance related.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...