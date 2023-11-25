The Ravens placed Andrews (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Andrews cracked his left fibula and injured a ligament in his left ankle during last Thursday's win over the Bengals and underwent surgery earlier this week. Though that made his move to IR inevitable, coach John Harbaugh indicated that there is "an outside chance" the star tight end could return before the end of the season, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. With Andrews out for the foreseeable future, though, Isaiah Likely will get an opportunity to take on a significant role in Baltimore's offense.