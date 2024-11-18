Andrews had two catches for 22 yards on three targets Sunday against the Steelers.

Andrews' volatile snap count this season swung downward Sunday as he played 37 snaps (61 percent) after playing a season-high 51 snaps against the Bengals in Week 10. His targets dropped off as well. Outside of Andrews' seven-target game against the Bengals, Andrews averages 3.2 targets per game this season. He will face tough defenses against tight ends in the upcoming stretch with the Chargers and Eagles on tap before the Week 14 bye.