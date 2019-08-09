Andrews caught both of his targets, totaling 11 yards, during Thursday's 29-0 win over Jacksonville.

Andrews didn't get involved until Lamar Jackson made way for Trace McSorley, but Thursday's team performance portends well for Andrews. Jackson showed some nice pocket presence and dropped some dimes against a stingy Jacksonville scheme. Any progress from the pocket by Jackson is welcomed news for Andrews, who is penciled in as the starter after a surprisingly impressive rookie campaign and strong offseason.

