Andrews (leg) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

The Ravens removed Andrews from injured reserve Friday morning, with coach John Harbaugh clarifying shortly thereafter that he intended for the tight end to play. We now have a second form of confirmation, and it's not much of a surprise given that Andrews has been listed as a full participant on every practice report since last Wednesday. The tight end declined to comment on his possible snap count when reporters asked Friday, leaving it unclear if he'll return to his pre-injury role or cede a lot of snaps to highly capable backup Isaiah Likely. Either way, this will be Andrews' first game since suffering a fibula fracture and ankle ligament injury in Week 11 (Nov. 16) during a win over the Bengals.