Andrews did not practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews' absence comes as a surprise, as no injury had been previously reported. It's not yet clear why he sat out Friday, but his status will be updated further when more details become available.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week