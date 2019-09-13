Ravens' Mark Andrews: No practice Friday
Andrews did not practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Andrews' absence comes as a surprise, as no injury had been previously reported. It's not yet clear why he sat out Friday, but his status will be updated further when more details become available.
